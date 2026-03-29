Four NSCN cadres killed in late-night firing in Manipur’s Kamjong district

Four cadres of the Eastern Flank of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim were shot dead on the night of March 28 at Hongbei village junction, and the NSCN/GPRN is now directly accusing its own top leadership of ordering the killings.

The dead, all posthumously promoted in rank, were identified as Major Sochipem Phungshok (Army No. AX-40200), Sergeant Major Zairay Vasah (No. 45655/22), Sergeant Bahnle Ahlahpya (No. 45592/21), and Sergeant Thansomi Washi (No. 44982/19). Two other cadres escaped. The shootings took place between 8.30 pm and 9.00 pm.

A condolence message signed by Lieutenant General A. Raman — MM, MC, and released on Sunday by the Government of the People's Republic of Nagalim, says the cadres were returning from a routine duty assignment near the Indo-Myanmar border, where they had been monitoring timber and other business activity at Kasom Khullen. On their way back, they were stopped at Hongbei village junction by 2nd Lieutenant Mathotmi of Shihai Khunou village, along with 2nd Lieutenant Starling of Lairam village and their group.

What happened next is at the centre of the NSCN/GPRN's accusation. According to the statement, someone in the group said, "it's us, let them go" — but 2nd Lieutenant Mathotmi allegedly overruled that, ordering, "It's them, we are ordered to shoot." The group then opened fire indiscriminately, killing four cadres on the spot.

The organisation is emphatic that Mathotmi could not have acted alone. The statement says: "Such an order to shoot at our own cadres cannot be from a mere 2nd Lieutenant — the order must come from the highest level, Collective Leadership or the Longvibu." It is a stark and direct accusation against the NSCN/GPRN's own top command structure.

The statement situates the killings within a broader political conflict that has been building since early 2026. The Eastern Flank cadres were on duty in accordance with positions laid out by the NSCN/GPRN's Ministry of Information in February, and a Presidential Address by the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) dated 23rd February. The group has been publicly aligned with the Ghq/Hebron force against what it describes as adversaries using Kuki militants as a proxy against Naga political interests. The killings of cadres operating under that mandate will now intensify scrutiny on fault lines within the wider Naga political movement.

Lieutenant General Raman's statement paid tribute to the four dead soldiers, saying their sacrifice "will not be in vain" and that it "will bring inspiration to many, and pave way for a better future of our Nation." The group has extended condolences to the bereaved families of the fallen cadres.

No response has emerged from the Collective Leadership or the Longvibu. Indian security forces and the Government of India have not commented on the incident.