Four suspected insurgent cadres arrested in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces arrested four suspected insurgent cadres in separate operations in Imphal East on August 29, 2026, based on intelligence inputs corroborated by Assam Rifles units, officials said.

In the first operation, a team of CDO-Imphal West (CDO-IW) conducted a search at Lamboikhongnangkhong and arrested Sinam Deven Singh (26) from his residence. He was identified as an active cadre of KCP (Apunba) and was allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Security personnel recovered one IED, five rounds of 9mm ammunition and a Suzuki Access 125 scooter during the operation.

In a follow-up action, another alleged KCP (Apunba) cadre, Lourembam Rakesh Singh (24), alias Inao, was arrested from Khumbong Mamang Leikai. He was also allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Separately, based on reliable intelligence from 165 Territorial Army (TA) and corroborated by 31 Assam Rifles, CDO/Imphal East arrested Thangjam Peter Singh (22), alias Nanao, from Irilbung near Forest Office Gate, Imphal East. He was identified as an active member of RPF/PLA.

In another operation, based on intelligence corroborated by 33 Assam Rifles, CDO/Imphal East arrested Khwairakpam Premsunder Singh (18), alias Bungoba alias Lamnganba, from Laipham Khunou, Lane No. 5, Imphal East. He was identified as an active member of KCP (Noyon).

The operation led to the seizure of one mobile phone, one AirPod and a wallet containing Rs 3,630 along with identity documents.

The arrests and recoveries were made during separate intelligence-based operations conducted by the security forces in Imphal East.