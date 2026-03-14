Four-year-old boy killed, father injured in bomb explosion in Manipur's Noney

A tragic explosion claimed the life of a four-year-old boy and left his father critically injured on the morning of March 14 in Taolingpung village under Khoupum Police Station in Noney district.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at Namkaolong Part-II, Taolingpung village, when a bomb reportedly brought by children exploded while the father was attempting to dispose of it.

The deceased child has been identified as Kalaingampou Pamei (4). His father, Thuankungam Pamei (40), son of Jaikhangjeipou Pamei, sustained serious injuries to both legs in the blast.

Sources said Thuankungam Pamei had taken the explosive device to dispose of it when he reportedly slipped and fell, triggering the explosion. The blast instantly killed the child who was nearby, while the father was critically injured.

Following the incident, the injured father was rushed to Raj Medicity in Imphal for medical treatment.

Police sources confirmed that the explosion occurred under the jurisdiction of Khoupum Police Station. Further details regarding the origin of the explosive device are yet to be established, and authorities are expected to investigate the matter.

More details awaited.