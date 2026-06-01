Fourteen Kuki detainees likely to be released today amid efforts to ease tensions in Manipur

Fourteen Kuki detainees are expected to be released on June 1, as part of ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between communities in Manipur, according to sources familiar with the development.

Sources said the release is likely to take place around 2 p.m. in the presence of representatives of the State government and elected representatives, including Naga legislators. However, officials have not yet disclosed the location of the proposed handover or the groups involved in the process.

The anticipated release comes against the backdrop of a series of hostage-taking incidents that followed a deadly ambush at Kotlen in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

According to sources, around 20 Naga civilians were allegedly taken hostage by Kuki groups from different locations after the incident. In what was described as a retaliatory move, Naga groups allegedly detained members of the Kuki community.

Subsequent negotiations reportedly led to the release of several detainees from both sides. However, some individuals remain in captivity. Sources said 14 Kuki detainees and six Naga hostages were yet to be released as of Sunday morning.

The proposed release of the 14 Kuki detainees is being viewed as a significant step towards reducing tensions and building confidence between the affected communities.

However, uncertainty continues over the fate of the six Naga hostages whose whereabouts remain unclear. Community leaders and local organisations have repeatedly called for the safe release of all remaining detainees and hostages to help restore normalcy in the region.

Further details are awaited.