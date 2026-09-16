Fresh civilian killings in Manipur's Tamenglong triggers strong kuki condemnation

The killing of two Kuki women at Leisangphai village, also known as Muktokhal, in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, has triggered widespread condemnation from Kuki political leaders, legislators, civil society organisations and student bodies, with calls for stronger security, an independent investigation and action against those responsible.

The victims have been identified by Kuki organisations as Kimjalhai Singson, 28, a recent nursing graduate, and Phalneichong Sitlhou, 76. According to the organisations, the two women were killed on September 15 while engaged in routine agricultural activities.

The incident came days after four civilians, including two women, were reportedly killed and two others, including a minor, injured in separate incidents in Tamenglong and Noney districts on September 13, according to statements issued by Kuki organisations.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen described the killings as “deeply shocking and heartbreaking” and said the safety of civilians must remain the priority. She urged the authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent further attacks and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Kipgen also appealed to people across communities to maintain peace and restraint, saying the tragedy should not deepen hatred, division or further violence.

Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen and Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing also condemned the killings. Both alleged the involvement of cadres of NSCN-IM and ZUF-K, while stressing that the allegations must be established through investigation. They called for stronger security measures for vulnerable civilian populations and prosecution of those responsible.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) alleged that the two women were attacked while on their way to their jhum fields and accused NSCN-IM and ZUF (Kamson) of involvement. The apex tribal body demanded immediate intervention by the Centre and the state government to protect vulnerable villages and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) said the latest killings raised serious concerns over the safety of Kuki civilians and called for firm and lawful action against armed groups accused of attacking civilians.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) also condemned the killings and demanded the arrest of those responsible. The organisation questioned the security arrangements in the area and raised concerns over the deployment and operational pattern of security forces in Manipur.

The Kuki Inpi Jiribam, Tamenglong and Noney alleged that the killings occurred despite earlier assurances regarding strengthened security arrangements. The organisation demanded action against the alleged perpetrators, including arrest and prosecution, and also called for the initiation of a process to abrogate the ceasefire agreement with NSCN-IM.

The organisation further announced a shutdown of National Highway-37 until concrete action was taken, while stating that the mortal remains of the two victims would not be accepted for final rites until their demands for justice were addressed.

Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) branches across several cities also condemned the killings and called for an independent, time-bound investigation into the deaths of civilians in Tamenglong and Noney. The student body demanded adequate security for vulnerable villages, prosecution of those responsible and action against armed groups accused of targeting civilians.

The allegations against NSCN-IM and ZUF-K have been made by the Kuki organisations and political representatives, and the responsibility for the Leisangphai killings remains subject to investigation.