Fresh firing in Ukhrul triggers alarm amid rising tensions in Manipur Hills

Fresh firing was reported late March 27 night in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, with alleged firing directed towards Kuki-inhabited areas in the Litan–Sareikhong belt. The incident, which occurred around 10:10 pm, involved approximately 15 rounds of automatic fire, according to claims made by the Kuki CSO Working Committee.

The committee alleged that suspected armed militants opened fire from the direction of New Heaven towards Chepu Yaolen. No casualties have been reported so far.

In its statement, the committee said that despite the provocation, residents on the Kuki side exercised restraint and refrained from retaliatory firing, preventing a possible escalation into a larger armed confrontation.

Describing the incident as part of a recurring pattern, the committee claimed that several Kuki settlements in Ukhrul and adjoining Kamjong district have faced similar intimidation attempts in recent months. Areas cited include Mongkot Chepu, Shangkai, Thawai Kuki, Chassad, as well as nearby villages such as Leplen and Tingpibung.

The committee alleged that such incidents are aimed at creating fear among civilians and destabilising the already fragile security environment in the hill districts.

Raising concerns over the response of authorities, the committee questioned the silence of Tangkhul apex bodies and criticised what it termed as inaction by both the Manipur government and the Centre. It asked how long armed elements would continue to operate without intervention.

Calling for urgent intervention, the committee cautioned that repeated provocations could erode stability and trigger escalation if not addressed promptly. It also noted that patience within the community is “rapidly diminishing” and urged authorities to take decisive steps to prevent further incidents.