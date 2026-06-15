Fresh tension erupts in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, three reportedly injured in firing

Fresh tension gripped parts of Manipur's Kangpokpi district after a firing incident was reported near Leilon Vaiphei and Konsakhul villages on Monday morning, June 15.

According to local sources, the incident occurred amid renewed tensions in the area, triggering panic among residents. Initial reports suggest that at least three persons sustained injuries in the firing. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Security forces have reportedly been alerted, and the situation is being closely monitored to prevent any further escalation.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the district administration, police, or security agencies regarding the incident. The identities and condition of the injured persons have also not been officially confirmed.

The latest development comes amid ongoing concerns over security and inter-community tensions in several parts of Manipur.

Further details are awaited as authorities assess the situation. This is a developing story.

