Fresh tension in Manipur, 12 rounds fired in Litan foothills, causes panic among residents

In a development that triggered fresh tension in Manipur’s sensitive foothill region, approximately 12 rounds were fired from a 12-bore weapon at around 10:55 AM on February 14, near the foothills between Sikibung and Litan Sareikhong, causing panic among residents in the Litan area of Ukhrul district.

The gunfire echoed across the riverine stretch considered highly sensitive and currently under strict security watch. The incident comes despite intensified deployment of central security forces as part of ongoing confidence-building measures in the region.

The Manipur Police, through its official X handle, confirmed that the rounds were allegedly fired by Tangkhul volunteers in the foothill area between Sikibung and Litan Sareikhong. The firing reportedly involved suspected blank rounds.

According to the police statement, a joint verification team comprising District Police personnel, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Tangkhul civilians promptly visited the site to ascertain facts and prevent misinformation from spreading.

Security had already been tightened since the previous day. Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were deployed on the Mongkot Chepu side along the Thoubal River bank, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were stationed on the Litan Sareikhong side, securing the corresponding stretch. Both banks of the river were reportedly under full security cover.

Authorities have appealed to communities in and around Litan to refrain from spreading unverified rumours that could further escalate tensions. Residents have been advised to approach the District Magistrate or police officials for accurate information.

The police have also warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals found circulating fake or misleading information intended to aggravate the situation.

Security forces remain on high alert as authorities continue close monitoring of the fragile foothill zone.