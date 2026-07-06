Fresh violence in Manipur's Kangpokpi leaves woman, child injured

A woman and a child were injured after an alleged armed attack on Thingkhongjang Kuki Village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on the evening of July 5, prompting renewed concerns over security in the state's hill areas.

The village, located along the Jiribam–Imphal railway route under Kangchup Geljang Sub-Division of Sadar Hills, reportedly came under attack at around 5 pm, when residents had gathered at the local church for Sunday prayers.

According to local residents, armed men allegedly opened fire using sophisticated weapons and hurled explosives at the village, triggering panic among civilians. Residents further claimed that several houses were set ablaze during the attack before the assailants fled.

Local sources alleged that the attackers belonged to the NSCN-IM and ZUF-K, an allegation that could not be independently verified.

Among those injured were a woman, who reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, and a child. Both were evacuated by Assam Rifles personnel to the New Keithelmanbi Assam Rifles camp for medical treatment, according to local sources. The victims received initial treatment at an Assam Rifles camp before being shifted to RIMS Imphal.

Residents also alleged that Kuki-Zo villagers from nearby areas who attempted to assist those affected were prevented by CRPF personnel from entering the village, leading to a brief confrontation.

The incident drew sharp criticism from Kuki-Zo community leaders, who questioned how armed assailants were allegedly able to carry out the attack despite the presence of a CRPF camp nearby. They called for an immediate and impartial investigation, enhanced security for vulnerable villages and action against those responsible.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes in the state, condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on civilians and alleging that NSCN-IM cadres and its alleged proxy faction ZUF-K carried out the assault.

In a statement, KIM claimed that several civilian houses were torched and that indiscriminate firing left a woman and a child seriously injured. The organisation described the incident as a major security lapse and questioned the response of security forces stationed in the area.

"It is beyond comprehension that heavily armed militants could infiltrate the area, unleash violence upon civilians, torch homes, injure women and children, and withdraw without decisive intervention," the organisation said.

KIM also referred to previous assurances from the district administration that the safety of villages in Kangpokpi would be ensured, saying those commitments had failed to prevent the latest violence.

The organisation demanded an independent judicial inquiry, accountability for any operational lapses, and a transparent, time-bound investigation into the sequence of events. It further urged both the Centre and the Manipur government to strengthen security measures and restore public confidence.

"The people will no longer accept empty promises, administrative silence or delayed responses while innocent families continue to suffer," the statement said.