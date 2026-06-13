Fresh violence reported in Manipur’s Sadar Hills after village volunteer killed near Lasan

Fresh violence was reported from Manipur’s conflict-hit Sadar Hills region on Saturday, June 13 after an alleged Kuki village volunteer was killed on June 13.

According to a statement issued by the Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers, Sadar Hills, (KZVV-SH), the incident took place at around 8:40 a.m. when village volunteers were engaged in security, vigilance and sensitisation activities in the vicinity of Lasan Kuki-Zo village.

The organisation identified the deceased as Jangngam Hangshing (39), a resident of Lhouthang village in Kangpokpi district. The group stated that he was killed while performing duties aimed at protecting Kuki villages amid the prevailing security situation in the region.

In its statement, the KZVV-SH alleged that the NSCN-IM and what it described as its “proxy”, the ZUF (Kamson faction), continue to pose a threat to the safety and security of Kuki-Zo communities in the area. The organisation asserted that it would continue its efforts to protect villages and safeguard community interests.

The group further warned that any individuals or entities found supporting or collaborating with the alleged attackers would face action, indicating a more assertive stance following the latest incident.

Demanding accountability, the KZVV-SH called for those responsible for the killing to be identified and brought to justice. The organisation also reiterated its commitment to resisting any attempts to undermine security in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas.

Paying tribute to the deceased volunteer, the organisation described his death as a sacrifice made in the course of community service and extended condolences to the bereaved family.