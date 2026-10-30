The tragic shooting incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in Ulubari, Guwahati, on October 26, has cast a shadow over Manipur’s upcoming Ningol Chakouba celebrations, leaving a family in deep mourning. Rinika Bharali, who had eagerly planned to visit her home state in November to celebrate the festival, lost her life along with four other family members in the incident.

Rinika, a native of Manipur, was married to Debarshi Bharali of Assam. The incident claimed the lives of Rinika, her husband, her mother-in-law, her uncle and a driver, leaving their loved ones devastated.

The tragedy has also left people in Imphal shocked and saddened. A condolence programme was held at Gopinath Mandap in Yaiskul Hiruhanba Leikai, where people gathered to pay their respects to the deceased and express solidarity with the bereaved family.

Speaking to India Today NE, Rinika’s sister, Rebika Hijam, described the incident as deeply unfortunate and condemned it in the strongest terms. She urged the authorities to ensure justice at the earliest.

“My lovely sister is gone. We cannot bring my sister and her family back. We are speechless that my sister had to face such an unimaginable incident. What else can we say now except to seek swift justice?” she said, urging the authorities to ensure that such an incident does not recur.

Rebika recalled that despite Rinika's marriage in Assam, the sisters shared a close bond and remained in regular touch through video calls. They visited each other every year, while their mother, Hijam Radhe, travelled to Guwahati at least three times annually to meet Rinika.

Recalling her sister’s last visit to Imphal, Rebika said Rinika had returned home in March this year to attend their father's death anniversary. She was looking forward to visiting Manipur again in November to celebrate Ningol Chakouba, one of the state's most significant festivals, which celebrates the bond between married daughters and their maternal families.

However, the tragedy has shattered those plans, leaving her family with painful memories and an irreplaceable loss.

“I am devastated that my sister is gone forever, but she will never be gone from my heart,” Rebika said.

She further informed that Rinika was the second daughter among three siblings and prayed for eternal peace for her sister and the other deceased family members.