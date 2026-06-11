Gaurav Gogoi demands swift probe into killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on June 11 called for a swift, impartial and transparent investigation into the killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur, urging authorities to bring those responsible to justice without delay.

Expressing grief over the incident, Gogoi said the killing of the six civilians was a deeply distressing tragedy and highlighted the continuing instability in the violence-hit state.

"The brutal killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur is a deeply distressing tragedy. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims as they cope with this immense loss," Gogoi said in a post on X.

He noted that Manipur continues to suffer the consequences of prolonged conflict, with peace and normalcy remaining elusive more than three years after violence first erupted in the state.

"Innocent lives continue to be lost, while communities across the state remain burdened by fear and uncertainty," he said.

Gogoi asserted that the incident underscored the urgent need for lasting peace and accountability in Manipur.

"There must be a swift, impartial and transparent investigation into this heinous crime, and those responsible must be identified and brought to justice without delay," he added.

The statement came a day after Manipur Police recovered the mortal remains of six people believed to be among missing Naga men who had been held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi district.

The recovery took place a day after 14 Kuki individuals, who had been abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district nearly a month ago, were released.

The killing of the six civilians has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders and civil society organisations, with growing calls for justice and accountability amid heightened tensions in the region.