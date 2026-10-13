Global Manipur Federation backs MP Bimol Akoijam, raises questions over JNU dismissal

The Global Manipur Federation (GMF) has expressed solidarity with Manipur Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam amid the controversy surrounding his dismissal as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), raising concerns over alleged procedural irregularities in the decision.

In a statement, the federation said the developments appeared to undermine Akoijam’s work and discourage the growing public aspiration for change in Manipur.

The GMF said it was concerned that political exchanges surrounding the MP could divert attention from the state’s continuing violence and humanitarian crisis. It called for a more rational political discourse, arguing that the ongoing challenges facing Manipur should remain at the centre of public and media attention.

The federation urged the university administration and its governing bodies to ensure strict adherence to statutory provisions, institutional rules and due process while resolving the matter.

It also flagged concerns over the alleged procedural irregularities surrounding Akoijam’s dismissal, particularly in relation to Section 16 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The provision mandates confidentiality regarding the identities of the complainant and respondent, as well as details of complaints, inquiries and related proceedings.

The GMF also referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association’s criticism of the university administration. The association has alleged that prescribed legal and institutional procedures were bypassed in the matter.

According to the teachers’ association, Statute 30 of the JNU Act places the authority to dismiss faculty members with the university’s Executive Council, rather than allowing the vice-chancellor to act unilaterally.

The federation said the controversy could have wider implications, including shifting public attention away from Manipur’s continuing violence, humanitarian concerns and protests across the country.

It maintained that the state’s ongoing crisis should not be overshadowed by political exchanges surrounding the MP, stressing the need to preserve public engagement with Manipur’s broader challenges.