In a significant development towards resolving the ethnic and political unrest in Manipur, the Government of India held the first formal round of talks with the Kuki-Zo Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups in New Delhi on Monday, June 9. The deliberations focused on charting a roadmap for a long-term political settlement, marking a cautious but pivotal moment since the outbreak of violence in the northeastern state in 2023.

The dialogue saw participation from a four-member Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team led by the Centre’s official interlocutor, A.K. Mishra. Representing the Kuki-Zo groups under the United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) were five delegates, headed by UPF spokesperson Aaron Kipgen and KNO spokesperson Dr. Seilen Haokip.

During the meeting, the Kuki-Zo delegation underlined the need for prioritizing political dialogue over tactical concerns. They firmly stated that any discussions on operational issues—such as highway reopenings or rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs)—would be inconsequential without a sincere and structured political negotiation.

Raising serious security concerns, the delegation also demanded the immediate removal of Meitei insurgent camps from the Sadar Hills area in Kangpokpi district. They warned that the continued presence of these camps threatens regional stability and undermines trust, making it impossible for the SoO groups to reconsider the deployment of their own cadres.

Sources familiar with the proceedings indicated that both sides agreed to a follow-up round of dialogue in the near future. The development signals renewed political engagement amidst fragile ethnic relations in the region.

This round of dialogue comes in the aftermath of renewed violence in Imphal, triggered by the arrest of one Meitei group leader by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).