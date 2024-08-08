Government to probe doctored audio clip of Manipur CM Biren Singh, warns against communal incitement
The Government of Manipur has alerted the public to an audio recording circulating on social media falsely claiming to be that of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
The Government of Manipur has alerted the public to an audio recording circulating on social media falsely claiming to be that of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
An analysis of social media activity has revealed a coordinated campaign, with numerous X (formerly Twitter) accounts sharing the audio alongside identical captions. A screenshot illustrating this organized effort has been provided.
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The Manipur Police are investigating the matter to trace the origins of this defamatory campaign. Legal action will be pursued against all individuals and organizations involved.
The government urges the public to exercise caution and avoid sharing unverified information. Ensuring peace and harmony among communities is crucial at this time, and the state government will not tolerate actions that threaten the peace process.
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