Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla graces 134th Raising Day parade of Manipur Police

The 134th Raising Day Parade of the Manipur Police was held today at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal, with Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, as the chief guest. The Governor conducted a thorough inspection of the parade contingents, marking a celebration of courage, discipline, and exemplary service.

The event was attended by several MLAs, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and senior police officers.

The parade featured a spectacular march past led by Dr. Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh, MPS, Commandant of the 6th India Reserve Battalion, comprising contingents from Manipur Rifles (Male), India Reserve Battalions (Male), Civil Police (Male and Female), 9th IR (Mahila) Battalion, Traffic Police, Home Guards, and VDF (Male).

During the ceremony, the Governor distributed trophies and awards to outstanding police stations, battalions, and personnel in recognition of their exemplary service, bravery, and dedication to duty.

In his address, Governor Bhalla commended the courage, professionalism, and selfless service of the Manipur Police, describing them as the guardians of peace and harmony in the state. He lauded their efforts in maintaining law and order, combating organized crime and drug trafficking, and ensuring public safety under challenging circumstances. The Governor reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the police force through modern infrastructure, advanced training, and welfare measures.

Highlighting key achievements, he noted the force’s successful operations against extremism, eradication of illegal poppy cultivation, and progress in modernization and welfare initiatives. He acknowledged the heroism of personnel who continue to serve with integrity and compassion every day.

Governor Bhalla also congratulated Additional SP Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Ms. Naorem Roshibina Devi for bringing international sporting laurels to the State and the Manipur Police. The programme included a skill show by the Manipur Police Sports Club, underscoring the force’s commitment to excellence and public service.