Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla leads Manipur’s 71st wildlife week finale, champions human–wildlife harmony

Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, graced the grand finale of the 71st Wildlife Week Celebration 2025 held at the City Convention Centre, Imphal, on Thursday, October 9. The event, organized by the Forest Department, Government of Manipur, was observed under the theme “Human–Wildlife Co-existence.”

The occasion was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chief Secretary, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), and the Principal Secretary (Forest, Environment & Climate Change), along with representatives from conservation bodies and civil society organisations.

Marking the day’s significance, the Governor remotely released rescued wild animals — including the Burmese Python, Bengal Slow Loris, Myanmar Box Turtle, and Leopard Cats — back into their natural habitats. He also launched the Manipur Bear Conservation Project, a collaborative initiative between the Forest Department and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

In another major highlight, Shri Bhalla unveiled a book titled “Flight, Fur & Fangs – Encounters with the Wilderness of Manipur Forests,” along with the Forest Resources Assessment & Monitoring System (FRAMS) — a web application developed in partnership with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), ISRO.

The Governor also distributed awards and incentive prizes to winners of the painting competition and felicitated NGOs, CSOs, police personnel, and other contributors for their remarkable efforts in wildlife conservation.

Delivering his address, Governor Bhalla reflected on the theme of the celebration, emphasizing that “Human–Wildlife Co-existence” stands as a reminder of the shared duty to protect Manipur’s exceptional biodiversity. He highlighted the state’s natural treasures — including the floating Keibul Lamjao National Park, the iconic Sangai deer, and the recently sighted wild elephants in Kamjong District — calling them symbols of both ecological wealth and cultural pride.

Expressing optimism over the return of elephants to Manipur after decades, the Governor said, “It is a message of hope from nature itself — a sign that when we respect and protect wildlife habitats, nature rewards us with revival and balance.”

Applauding the Forest Department, conservationists, and local communities, the Governor said Manipur has emerged as a model for community-driven conservation, where people’s participation forms the foundation of success. Citing the Amur Falcon protection initiative in Tamenglong and community-led Sangai conservation, he urged citizens, students, and civil society members to make conservation a collective mission beyond the week-long celebration.

Concluding his address, Governor Bhalla appealed for the spirit of Wildlife Week to extend throughout the year, as a continuous pledge to preserve Manipur’s “living heritage for generations to come.” He also visited the Wildlife Photography Exhibition organised at the venue, appreciating the works that captured the beauty and diversity of Manipur’s wilderness.