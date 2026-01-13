Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Minister Scindia review polo development roadmap for Manipur

In a significant push to strengthen Manipur’s legacy sport, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Tuesday, January 13, jointly reviewed the State’s comprehensive development plan for Polo during a high-level meeting held via video conferencing at the Conference Hall, Lok Bhavan, Imphal.



The review meeting focused on proposals submitted by the Manipur Government aimed at promoting Polo through a structured, long-term development framework. Emphasising the need for a strategic approach, the Union Minister advised that the proposal be designed in a phased manner, with systematic identification of talent from various districts based on geographic clusters. He further suggested linking promising players to centres of excellence to ensure professional training and sustained growth of the sport.



Governor Bhalla welcomed the suggestions and assured that the recommendations would be incorporated into the upcoming stages of planning and implementation to ensure holistic development of Polo in the State.



The meeting also underscored the importance of efficient, time-bound, and result-oriented execution of development initiatives to accelerate overall progress in Manipur. Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Secretary to the Governor, and other top administrative officers, were present during the review.