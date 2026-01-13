Governor Bhalla highlights Manipur’s growth, stability, and potential at 2026 North-East Seminar

Discussions on Manipur’s future, resilience, and development took centre stage at the 2026 North-East Seminar held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal on January 13. The seminar, themed “Resurgent Manipur: Framework for Stability & Sustained Growth,” brought together experts, security officials, and students to explore pathways for lasting peace and prosperity in the state.

Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, presided over the event and highlighted the state’s rich cultural heritage, strategic geography, and the collective efforts of government, security forces, and civil society in promoting stability. He emphasised reconciliation, social cohesion, strong governance, and strengthened border management as critical to the state’s sustained growth.

The Governor also pointed to Manipur’s potential in agriculture, horticulture, handloom, handicrafts, eco-tourism, and sports. Praising the entrepreneurial spirit of the people and the international achievements of Manipuri athletes, he called for increased investment in education, skill development, connectivity, and youth empowerment.

The seminar featured three plenary sessions. The first, “Manipur at Crossroads,” chaired by Lt Gen CA Krishnan, explored the state’s security challenges, governance complexities, and the impact of regional geopolitical shifts.

Anthropologist Rami N. Desai, Senior Fellow at the India Foundation, presented “External Dynamics as a Catalyst for Internal Turmoil in Manipur,” discussing cross-border influences, illegal immigration, narcotics networks, and demographic pressures affecting internal stability.

Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DG Assam Rifles Vikas Lakhera, IGAR (South) Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, senior Assam Rifles officers, and students attended the seminar, engaging in discussions on the state’s future.