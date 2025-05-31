In a swift response to the worsening flood situation in Manipur’s capital, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla conducted an early morning visit today to several flood-affected areas of Imphal city.

He undertook a ground assessment of key locations along the Imphal River, including Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge, to evaluate the river’s condition and the extent of inundation.

Accompanied by the Chief Secretary, Commissioner (Home), Superintendent of Police (Imphal East), and other senior officials, the Governor directed authorities to remain on high alert and intensify monitoring of the river.



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Emphasising the importance of a swift and coordinated response, he instructed Deputy Commissioners to prepare evacuation plans and establish temporary relief camps for residents at risk.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units have been put on standby as part of precautionary efforts. Governor Bhalla stressed the urgency of implementing pre-emptive measures to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of affected communities.

Authorities have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to mitigate the crisis as rainfall continues across parts of the state.