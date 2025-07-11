Governor Bhalla, Scindia push for faster execution of DoNER projects in Manipur

Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, today co-chaired a high-level review meeting with Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, to assess the progress of various development initiatives being undertaken in the state under the Ministry’s ambit.

Held at Raj Bhavan in Imphal, the meeting saw the participation of top state officials, including Chief Secretary P.K. Singh, who delivered a detailed presentation outlining the status of ongoing projects, key challenges, and areas identified for focused intervention.

Minister Scindia, who joined the session virtually, reviewed the outcomes of the previous meeting held on April 17, 2025, and provided feedback on several critical sectors. These included the revival and promotion of Manipur’s traditional strengths such as handloom, handicrafts, and textiles; tourism and Polo development; improvement of transport and connectivity; palm oil cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm (NMEO-OP); logistics infrastructure; investment promotion; development of vibrant villages; monitoring of Prime Minister’s priority projects; and the resolution of distressed projects under DoNER and the North Eastern Council (NEC).



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Emphasizing the importance of timely execution, Minister Scindia encouraged state departments to fast-track project completions and address bottlenecks at the earliest. Governor Bhalla echoed this sentiment, directing officials to maintain a results-oriented approach and to intensify efforts for effective on-ground implementation.

Key attendees included the Secretary to the Governor, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), senior administrative secretaries, and NEC officials who joined via video conference.

The review meeting underscored the Centre’s continued focus on accelerating developmental momentum in Manipur, with collaborative efforts aimed at achieving measurable progress across multiple sectors.