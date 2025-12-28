PM Modi highlights Manipur women entrepreneurs in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28 praised inspiring grassroots entrepreneurs from Manipur during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, highlighting how traditional knowledge combined with a modern vision can drive economic empowerment and social change.

The Prime Minister said that Mann Ki Baat serves as a platform to bring forward individuals who, through dedication and innovation, are promoting traditional arts while empowering local communities. In this context, he cited the efforts of Margaret Ramtharsiem from Churachandpur district as a remarkable example.

Ramtharsiem began her journey as a handicraft artist but envisioned a larger role for Manipur’s traditional products, including handicrafts and items made from bamboo and wood. With this broader vision, she emerged as a catalyst for change in her community. Today, her handicraft unit employs over 50 local artisans and has successfully developed markets for its products in several states, including Delhi.

The Prime Minister also shared the story of Chokhone Krichena from Senapati district. Coming from a family deeply rooted in traditional farming, Krichena diversified into floriculture, turning her interest into a sustainable livelihood initiative that connects local produce to wider markets and empowers communities in the region.

Highlighting these examples, Prime Minister Modi said that traditional skills and knowledge, when supported by a modern outlook, can become powerful engines of economic growth. He encouraged citizens to share similar success stories from their surroundings, stating that such efforts deserve recognition and wider visibility.