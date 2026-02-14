Great Backyard Bird count held at Manipur's Kangla fort to promote urban biodiversity

The Central Forest Division, Government of Manipur, in collaboration with Wildlife Explorers, Manipur and the Kangla Board, conducted the Great Backyard Bird Count at the historic Kangla Fort on February 13.

The exercise began at 7:00 AM and witnessed enthusiastic participation from forest officials, members of Wildlife Explorers, Manipur, and several wildlife enthusiasts and volunteers. The event formed part of the global Great Backyard Bird Count, a citizen-science initiative that generates valuable data on bird populations and distribution worldwide.

Among those present were Shri Vikram Suresh Nadhe, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Central Forest Division; Shri Aquib Jamal, IFS, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Central Forest Division; Shri K. Sashikanta Sharma, Superintendent of the Kangla Board; and office bearers of Wildlife Explorers, Manipur. They interacted with participants and encouraged active involvement in biodiversity documentation.

Participants recorded a variety of bird species within the Kangla Fort premises, underlining the ecological importance of the historic site as a vital urban green space in the heart of Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, DFO Vikram Suresh Nadhe said the Great Backyard Bird Count is not merely a birdwatching activity but a powerful citizen-science movement connecting people with nature. He highlighted that urban green spaces like Kangla Fort serve as important refuges for biodiversity and stressed the need to sensitise citizens, particularly youth, about habitat conservation and biodiversity documentation.

Assistant Conservator Aquib Jamal emphasised that public participation is crucial for successful conservation efforts, adding that every bird recorded contributes to a broader global understanding of ecological health.

Shri Brajesh Khoyumthem of Wildlife Explorers, Manipur, noted that such citizen-science initiatives empower local communities to contribute to global biodiversity databases. He described Kangla Fort as a biodiversity hotspot within Imphal city and expressed optimism about strengthening collaboration with the Forest Department for future conservation and awareness programmes.

The Central Forest Division appreciated the support of Wildlife Explorers, the Kangla Board and all participants, reiterating its commitment to promoting conservation awareness and encouraging citizen participation in biodiversity monitoring initiatives.