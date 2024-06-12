A grenade exploded outside the residence of Dr Amit in Bamon Leikai in Imphal East District. The incident occurred around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, causing panic in the neighbourhood.

The blast caused by a hand grenade completely destroyed a nearby four-wheeler. Additionally, an unexploded grenade was found at the scene.

Upon information, police officials arrived at the scene to secure the area and begin an investigation. The Manipur Police Bomb Disposal Squad was also deployed to safely defuse the unexploded grenade, preventing further potential danger.

The motive and perpetrators behind the attack remain unknown and further investigation is underway.