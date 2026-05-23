Grenade hurled at Air India cargo manager’s home in Imphal, third attack linked to airline cargo network

In a fresh security scare amid Manipur’s prolonged unrest, unidentified miscreants hurled a grenade at the residence of an Air India cargo manager in Imphal East district on May 23, marking the third attack linked to airline cargo establishments in the state this month.

Police officials said the incident took place around 1:42 am at the residence of Thokchom Brojen (52) at Bashikhong under Irilbung police station in Imphal East district. Brojen serves as the manager of Air India Cargo Services at Imphal International Airport.

According to officials, CCTV footage captured unidentified individuals throwing a grenade towards the residence. However, the explosive failed to detonate and remained near the main gate of the house.

A team from Irilbung Police Station, assisted by a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The device was later identified as a 36-HE grenade. Bomb disposal experts safely defused the explosive around 9:27 am before disposing of it at Kalika Hills in Imphal East district following standard operating procedures.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those involved.

The latest incident comes amid a series of attacks targeting airline cargo-linked establishments in Manipur. Earlier on May 3, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded outside the cargo terminal area of Imphal International Airport.

The banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) later claimed responsibility for that blast, alleging that certain airline cargo operators were facilitating the movement of tobacco products and liquor through cargo flights. The outfit claimed the explosion was intended as a “final warning” to cargo operators and airport authorities.

In another incident earlier this month, a grenade was hurled at the residence of an IndiGo Airlines cargo manager at Kongpal Khaidem Leikai in Imphal East district. That explosive device also failed to explode.

Manipur has remained volatile since ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023, between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, resulting in hundreds of deaths and large-scale displacement.

Fresh tensions have also surfaced in recent weeks following twin ambush incidents in Kangpokpi and Noney districts on May 13 that claimed four lives, including three church leaders and one Naga civilian.

Authorities continue to maintain heightened vigil as security concerns persist across the state.