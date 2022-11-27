Two paramilitary jawans forces were shot dead on November 26 while two others were injured after one of their colleagues opened fire at them in Gujarat's Porbandar.

As per reports, these officials were stationed for election duty ahead of Assembly polls in the next month.

The reports further claimed that when the incident took place these officials were not on active duty and got into a fight which later escalated and shots were fired from an AK-47.

''These officials were part of an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Manipur and deputed in Gujarat besides the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF),'' reports quoted Porbandar Collector and District Election Officer AM Sharma as saying.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating and trying to ascertain as what led to the clash.

The other two injured jawans identified as Chorajit and Rohikana have been shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar for treatment.

The accused who opened the fire at his colleagues were identified as Constable S Inauchashingh while the two police officials who were killed were identified as Thoiba Singh and Jitendra Singh.

Notably, voting in the Porbandar district will be held on December 1 in the first phase, while the second phase is on December 5.

The results of the same will be announced on December 8.