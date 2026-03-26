Gunfight breaks out after militants open fire on Army post in Manipur’s Bishnupur

A late-night gunfight between security forces and suspected militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district lasted around 30 minutes, officials said on March 26.

The exchange of fire began after “suspected armed Kuki militants opened fire in the general area of Phouljang/Gothol, directing their fire towards an Indian Army post in Phougakchao Awang Leikai” on Wednesday night.

According to Manipur police statement, the attack took place at approximately 11:40 pm on March 25, prompting an immediate response from personnel on the ground.

“The Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (58th Battalion), deployed in the area, responded swiftly by returning fire towards the source,” the statement said, adding that the exchange continued for approximately 30 minutes.

No immediate reports of casualties were released.

From the early hours of March 26, a combined operation was launched by the Indian Army, CRPF, Manipur Police and the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in the general area where the firing took place and adjoining hill areas, the police statement said.

Security forces have since been combing the area, with officials maintaining that the situation remains under close watch.

“The situation continues to be closely monitored, and security forces will continue operations in the surrounding hill areas,” the statement added.

Authorities have also urged residents to avoid spreading rumours and to verify information before sharing, stressing the need for calm as operations continue.