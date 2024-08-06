Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has challenged his critics to hold him accountable if the allegations of illegal immigration in the state are proven false. Speaking at the state assembly on August 6, Singh said, “If the entry of illegal immigrants in Manipur is not true, the people can execute me by hanging.”

The Chief Minister's remarks come amidst rising discontent among certain sections of the population regarding the influx of illegal immigrants into Manipur.

Singh described illegal immigration as a "grave threat" to Manipur's indigenous people and urged for the deportation of those who entered the state after 1961, with assistance from the central government. The Chief Minister’s remarks follow a query from Naga People's Front legislator Leishiyo Keishing, who highlighted the escalating issue.

Singh characterized the current situation as "alarming," noting the significant demographic changes caused by illegal immigration. He stressed the necessity of unity to effectively address this challenge, given the state's 398-km porous and unguarded border with Myanmar, which complicates detection efforts.

A cabinet sub-committee led by Tribal Affairs and Development Minister Letpao Haokip has been investigating the issue. According to Singh, the sub-committee, in collaboration with the Home Ministry, identified nearly 2,480 illegal immigrants, though he acknowledged that this figure is subject to revision. Detecting these immigrants is particularly challenging as they often blend with local populations.

Singh highlighted the emergence of new villages by illegal immigrants, some of which are in areas inaccessible due to local conflicts with the Myanmar-based People's Defence Force (PDF). He also warned that anyone found sheltering illegal immigrants would face legal consequences under new orders.

In a recent operation, 140 to 150 immigrants from Churachandpur district were detained and relocated to a shelter in Imphal. Satellite data has indicated the formation of new villages post-May 3, 2023, the date when ethnic clashes began.

Singh reiterated that while those who entered Manipur before 1961 are considered indigenous, those arriving after that date should be deported to safeguard the state's future. He emphasized the importance of deporting all illegal immigrants to protect the present and future generations, regardless of their community.

Singh pointed out that Kamjong district has the highest number of illegal immigrants (6,199), followed by Tengnoupal (2,406) and Chandel (1,895).