A Havildar of the 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles allegedly shot and killed a 37-year-old man in front of the main gate of the unit in Imphal on Thursday night, according to an official source.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm on March 9, when the Havildar, identified as Ningthoujam Priyokumar, barred Lukram Monser and his four friends from entering the canteen of the 2nd Manipur Rifles gate to purchase liquor. Following a heated argument, the Havildar shot two rounds with his licensed gun, gunning down Monser in front of the main gate of the unit in Kabo Leikai in Imphal.

The deceased, a resident of Uripok Khumanthem lLikai in Imphal west district, was accompanied by his friends who were traveling in a Swift car when the incident took place.

The police have said that the cause of the murder is under investigation, and the body of the deceased is in a mortuary for post-mortem. The licensed .32 pistol used in the incident has been seized by the police, and the guard commander is now in police custody.

The incident has sparked outrage in the region, with many calling for justice for the victim and demanding action against the Havildar for his actions. The Manipur Rifles, which is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state, has not yet commented on the incident.