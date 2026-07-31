Heavy rain leaves Manipur's Churachandpur submerged as flash floods disrupt normal life

Heavy rainfall in Manipur's Churachandpur district on the afternoon of July 30 triggered flash floods and widespread waterlogging, leaving large parts of the district headquarters town inundated and disrupting normal life for thousands of residents. Officials said there were no reports of any loss of life.

Several localities were affected as floodwaters quickly accumulated following hours of intense rainfall. Tuibong emerged as one of the worst-hit areas, with knee-deep water reported at several locations. Residents faced severe inconvenience as roads turned into streams, making movement difficult and slowing traffic across the town.

Officials said the flooding was caused not only by the heavy downpour but was also aggravated by an inadequate drainage system, which prevented rainwater from draining quickly.

Floodwaters entered numerous houses, damaging household belongings and forcing families to cope with waterlogged homes. Several roads remained submerged for hours, affecting commuters and disrupting routine activities. Dozens of vehicles parked inside residential compounds were also partially submerged as water levels continued to rise.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing the extent of the damage, while residents in low-lying areas continue to deal with the aftermath of the flooding.