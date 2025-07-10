Flood-like situation in Manipur's Churachandpur as heavy rains inundate roads, villages

Manipur's Churachandpur district has been hit by heavy rains, with many areas experiencing a flood-like situation. The rains began on the afternoon of July 8, continued overnight, and lashed the region throughout the following day.

Several areas, including the arterial Tedim Road in Churachandpur and Tuibong Market, are under water.

The overflowing Lanva river has flooded several villages between Pearsonmun and Mualkoi.

The waters of the Tuitha river have inundated 115 houses in Neihsial Veng, Kerith, Zoumunuam, PCI Colony, New Zouveng and Nazareth. People of these villages have taken shelter in nearby community centres.

The water of the river has touched the suspension bridge at Zoumunnuam village.

The water levels highlight the severity of the flood and its potential to impact critical infrastructure.

While the community responds to the immediate impacts, the risk of further rain remains, making it crucial for residents to stay alert and follow any advisories from local authorities.