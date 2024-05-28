In Manipur, incessant heavy rainfall on May 28 has resulted in widespread flooding, traffic disruptions, and a mudslide in various districts, severely impacting normal life. Key roads and areas in Imphal East and West districts, as well as Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, have been inundated, causing significant chaos and inconvenience to residents. Despite the adverse conditions, no casualties have been reported thus far.

The heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and clogged drains in several areas of Imphal East district, including Andro parking, Checkon, Mahabali, and Wangkhei, disrupting traffic movement. Similarly, major roads in Kakwa, Imphal West district, were also submerged, further hampering transportation.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries resulting from the heavy rainfall, according to officials. However, a mudslide triggered by the heavy rain near Sinam village in Kangpokpi district, along NH 37 Imphal-Silchar highway, resulted in a truck being swept into a gorge. Several other trucks remain stranded as excavators work to clear the debris, officials confirmed.

In Senapati district, multiple rivers are overflowing, causing floodwaters to inundate several localities. The situation is exacerbated by swollen rivers in Imphal valley, including the Imphal river, due to the continuous heavy rainfall.

The relentless downpour has paralyzed normal life in Manipur, with residents facing challenges in commuting and accessing essential services.