Heavy rain is expected in Mizoram, Tripura, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Rain with thunderstorms is anticipated across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh along with Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, and Mahe.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible in Assam and Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep. Arunachal Pradesh and coastal Karnataka may be hit by scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected across Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Interior Karnataka. Across India, air quality is anticipated to be wrong.

Conditions are favorable for the southwest monsoon to continue its departure across the country until Monday.

Meanwhile, a deep depression over the east-central and neighbouring southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to become a Cyclonic Storm over the central Bay of Bengal by Monday, October 24. The storm is forecast to reach the eastern Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip early on October 25. From Sunday to Wednesday, heavy rain will fall across East India's beaches (total of 200 mm) and Northeast India (total of 300 mm).

In terms of temperature, maximum temperatures will be close to or slightly above normal across India, rising steadily over the next week. Minimum temperatures will be close to or slightly above average over India during the timeframe, except in south Peninsula India, which will see below-normal evening lows.