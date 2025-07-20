Heroin-meth worth Rs 76 crore recovered in Manipur's Jiribam

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur police and CRPF, recovered 616 soap cases of heroin and fifty thousand methamphetamine tablets worth almost Rs 76 crore. The consignment was being transported by boat on Barak River in Jiribam District, Manipur on July 20.

Based on a specific intelligence, the joint team was carrying out boat patrolling on the Barak River, between Chaudharykhal and Savomphai on the fringes of Jiribam and Phezarwal districts, when a boat was spotted and upon being challenged, the driver attempted to flee.

During the ensuing pursuit, the boat was seized which led to the recovery of the contraband.

One individual, a resident of Silchar, Assam was also apprehended.

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. This seizure is one of the largest seizures in recent times and a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking.