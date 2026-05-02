Heroin worth crores seized in Manipur's Senapati and Imphal East, two held

Security forces and Manipur Police carried out separate anti-narcotics operations in Senapati and Imphal East districts, leading to the seizure of more than 700 grams of suspected heroin and the arrest of two individuals.

In the first operation conducted on May 1, security forces arrested Manglenthang Tuboi (25), a resident of Saikul Bazar, from Kabinam area under Maram Police Station in Senapati district.

During the operation, security personnel seized 551 grams of suspected heroin from his possession. A four-wheeler and a mobile phone were also recovered and seized in connection with the case.

In another operation conducted on April 30, Manipur Police arrested Md. Anish Khan (28), a resident of Kairang Khumidok Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district, from Sajiwa Jail Road at Khabeisoi under Lamlai Police Station.

Police recovered three soap cases containing suspected heroin powder weighing 154 grams from his possession.

Following further investigation into the case, police conducted a search operation on May 1 at the residence of Thounaojam Dilip Kumar at Nongmeibung Nambam Chuthek, where eight additional soap cases containing suspected heroin powder were recovered.