Heroin worth Rs 8.5 crore seized in Manipur’s Churachandpur; two arrested

Security forces seized heroin worth approximately Rs 8.5 crore from Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials said on April 28.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Assam Rifles, and the Manipur Police at Khuakhual, a remote location in the district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces intercepted a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler during the operation. A detailed search led to the recovery of 374 soap cases containing heroin, weighing around 4.267 kg, officials said.

Two individuals from Churachandpur district have been arrested in connection with the seizure. Officials also recovered two wireless communication sets allegedly used by traffickers to coordinate the movement of contraband.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment originated from Haichin in Myanmar and was being transported towards Churachandpur, forming part of a larger cross-border trafficking network, the statement said.

The NCB said it has intensified its operations across the Northeast, particularly along the India-Myanmar border, to dismantle drug trafficking syndicates operating in the region. The agency noted that multiple seizures and arrests in recent months have significantly disrupted organised networks.

Officials added that drugs worth Rs 335 crore were seized in Manipur in 2025, while Rs 75 crore worth of narcotics have already been seized in 2026 so far.

The crackdown, authorities said, is part of the government’s broader push to make Manipur a drug-free state through coordinated intelligence-based operations and strict enforcement.

Further investigation is underway to trace both forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other members involved in the trafficking chain.