Hill Tribal Council condemns ‘indigenous pillar’ in Imphal, calls it a symbol of division

The Hill Tribal Council (HTC), Moreh, has strongly condemned the erection of a so-called “Indigenous Pillar” in Imphal by the Federation of Haomee, terming it a deliberate act of communal provocation and historical distortion.

In a statement issued by HTC’s Department of Media and Information, the Council described the monument — which bears the names of selectively chosen communities — as a “public demonstration of division” that threatens to deepen existing mistrust among Manipur’s communities.

“The complete silence of the State Government on this divisive act speaks volumes,” the statement read, alleging that the government’s inaction amounts to tacit approval of the Federation’s attempt to foster hostility between warring groups.

The HTC asserted that history should not be manipulated to serve political or communal interests, warning that the erection of the “so-called Indigenous Pillar” has only widened Manipur’s communal divide and undermined any prospects for reconciliation.



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Calling the move a “self-inflicted acknowledgement” of the Kuki-Zo people’s separation from the Manipur valley, the Council stated that coexistence under a single administration has become “next to impossible” following the displacement and killings of Kuki-Zo people.

Reiterating its long-standing demand, the HTC urged the Government of India to recognise the political aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people and expedite the creation of a Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory with its own legislature.

“The choice for complete physical separation made by the dominant community must be acknowledged,” the Council said, asserting that direct administration of the Kuki-Zo hill areas by the Centre is now the only viable path to lasting peace and protection of hill people’s rights.

The statement concluded by warning that any attempt to downplay or justify the installation of the “Indigenous Pillar” will push Manipur deeper into disunity, stressing that coexistence under the present administrative arrangement is “no longer feasible.”