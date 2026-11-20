The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S) has announced plans to contest 20 to 25 constituencies in the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections, signalling its intention to expand its political presence in the state.

Oinam Jotin Singh, president of the party's Manipur unit, announced the decision while speaking to reporters at Majorkhul in Imphal on November 20. He said the party would field candidates across multiple constituencies as part of its electoral strategy.

"Our party will field candidates in around 20 to 25 constituencies in the upcoming elections," Singh said.

Beyond its electoral preparations, Singh said the party also intended to focus on livelihood support and assistance for people affected by the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

He said the party planned to extend assistance through its founder leader's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) scheme, while also extending support and essential facilities to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

"We will also try to help the people of Manipur through our founder leader's MSME scheme and extend support and facilities to internally displaced persons (IDPs)," he said.

The announcement comes amid continuing efforts to restore social cohesion in the state, where the prolonged ethnic conflict has displaced thousands of people.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Imphal on Sunday, called for greater inter-community understanding, mutual respect and inclusive development.

Emphasising the importance of social harmony, the Chief Minister urged communities to respect each other's identities and work towards a shared future.

"Every community must continue to foster mutual understanding, respect one another's identities and work collectively towards a future in which all groups feel respected, valued and included," he said.