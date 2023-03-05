Chief Minister, N Biren Singh inaugurated floodlights at Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground of Luwangpokpa Multi-Sports Complex, Luwangsangbam under Imphal East on March 5.

The inauguration programme organized jointly by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur and Manipur Cricket Association was also attended by Indian Cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Amit Mishra.

As a part of the programme, the Chief Minister also unveiled R.K. Jaichandra Singh Manipur Premier League T-20 Trophy for the season 2022-23.

Addressing the function, N. Biren Singh stated that the inauguration of floodlights at Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground is a historic moment for the State. He expressed satisfaction on the Manipur Cricket team getting qualified to the Ranji Trophy Elite Group. Observing cricket as one of the games with scope, the state government had allocated Rs. 45 crores for further development of the ground to international level.

Apart from this, the state government would develop a Lake Front Cricket Stadium near the Loktak Lake. The land had also been identified for the same, he added and wished to Manipur Cricket team for more achievement.

Delivering his presidential speech, Youths Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam stated that with firm commitment and determination the state government has been taking up various steps for the promotion of games and sports. Various sports infrastructure has been developing in each district of the State.

He informed that a multipurpose Indoor Hall will be constructed at the southern side of the Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground. The indoor hall will ease out the congestion for practicing at Khuman Lampak, he added.

The Minister also informed that the state government would develop a track and field football stadium at the southern side of the ground. With all such development, he expressed hopefulness that Manipur will gain a new face in the field of games and sports within a few years.

An exhibition T-20 match was also played between Manipur XI and NECDC XI after the inauguration programme.

President, Manipur Cricket Association, Rajkumar Imo Singh, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, former Union Minister Thounaojam Chaoba Singh, Ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly and Officials of Youths Affairs and Sports Department also attended the programme among others.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh also distributed portable blowers which can be used to extinguish fire to the Forest Department and Fire Service Department in a solemn function held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. 9 blowers were distributed to the officials of the Forest Department while 10 blowers were handed over to the Fire Service Department.

Instructing the officials after distributing the blowers, the chief minister asked the officials to remain alert so that they can rush to the site where there is complain of fire. He stated that the portable blowers will be useful in extinguishing fire as it can be taken to areas where we cannot go with vehicles.

He urged the people specially residing near foothills to inform the authority if they see anyone trying to burn trees at forest areas.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Dr AK Joshi, Director, Fire Services Themthing Ngashangva, officials of Forest and Fire Services were present during the programme.