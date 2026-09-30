Hmar delegation from Pherzawl meets Manipur CM, seeks better roads, power and banking facilities

A delegation representing the Hmar community in Manipur’s Pherzawl district on Wednesday met Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and raised a range of issues concerning road connectivity, electricity, banking facilities and the proposed Pherzawl Autonomous District Council.

The delegation, which included Tipaimukh Assembly Constituency MLA Ngursanglur Sanate and representatives of civil society organisations from Pherzawl, met the Chief Minister at his official residence in Imphal.

Pherzawl district borders Assam and Mizoram and has a predominantly tribal population, including Hmar, Kuki, Paite, Simte, Gangte, Zou and Vaiphei communities.

The delegation sought the upgradation of the Jiribam-Tipaimukh road, currently a district road, to National Highway status. It said the road could provide an important connectivity link between NH-37 and NH-102, connecting Jiribam, Tipaimukh and adjoining areas.

The delegation also raised concerns over electricity connectivity and sought the implementation of the proposed power-line connection from the Sipuikaun Power Station to Parbung. It further sought extension of power supply to other areas through proposed transmission lines.

The representatives also highlighted the difficulties faced by residents due to the lack of adequate banking facilities and sought the establishment of a bank in the area.

The proposed Pherzawl Autonomous District Council was another major issue raised during the meeting. The delegation conveyed the concerns and aspirations of the people regarding the establishment of the council.

The issue comes as the state government is undertaking the delimitation process for Autonomous District Councils. A Hill Areas Committee report submitted to the Manipur Legislative Assembly has proposed 15 District Council Constituencies for the Pherzawl ADC.

Responding to the delegation, Chief Minister Khemchand stressed that restoration of peace and stability should remain the priority, saying development and administrative processes could be taken forward effectively only in a peaceful environment.

He assured the delegation that the issues raised during the meeting would be examined and necessary action would be taken.

The delegation included representatives of the Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (ITAC), Pherzawl and Jiribam; Hmar Inpui Hmarram Region; and Hmar Inpui Vangai Region.

Among those present were ITAC Pherzawl and Jiribam secretary Hrlihmingthang Buhril, Hmar Inpui Hmarram Region president Upa Ramdinglien and secretary Zaihmingthang, and Hmar Inpui Vangai Region president Rothangkhum.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of efforts to maintain peace between communities in Jiribam and adjoining areas. A peace initiative involving representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities was held in Jiribam in April in the presence of Chief Minister Khemchand, following which the two communities have continued to live together peacefully, according to the statement.

Pherzawl currently has 53 villages and two Assembly constituencies—Tipaimukh and Thanlon. The district was carved out of Churachandpur in December 2016.