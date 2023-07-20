Home Minister Amit Shah on July 20 speaks to Manipur CM over disturbing video of women paraded naked

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has intervened in the harrowing incident of sexual violence against women in Manipur. He personally spoke with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh regarding the distressing video that emerged, showing two Kuki women being paraded naked by a group of men in the violence-hit state. The development comes after the main accused, identified as Heradas, was apprehended by the police on July 20.

The Supreme Court has also taken a strong stance on the matter, stepping in to address the shocking incident. The video of the women being paraded by a mob surfaced, sparking nationwide outrage. Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, issued a statement, urging the government to take swift action, warning that the Court would intervene if immediate measures were not taken.

Former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating, "There is nothing to comment. It is very sad...Of course, it is very unfortunate."

In a statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the chief ministers of all states to prioritize the safety and security of women and children. Expressing profound pain over the heinous attack, PM Modi asserted, "The guilty won't be spared."