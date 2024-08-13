The Home Ministry has urged for the fast-tracking of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh stated that the Union Home Ministry has asked for an expedited survey and alignment of the 243 km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

The Chief Minister shared this information on the floor of the House.

Further, the Central Government has taken steps to identify and remove illegal migrants and has stopped free movement across the border.

It is to be mentioned here that the 1,643 km international border is shared by Arunachal (520km), Nagaland (215), Manipur (398), and Mizoram (510).

The construction of the border fence aims to prevent illegal entry into the country. Additionally, some paramilitary units that were hindering peace efforts have been transferred.



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Earlier, Civil bodies and organisations from Nagaland submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the repatriation of illegal migrants/fugitives from Myanmar to their country. They also sought the withdrawal of Assam Rifles along the Indo-Myanmar borders in and around Kamjong areas in Manipur.

The United Naga Council (UNC), Naga Women's Union (NWU), All Naga Students Association Manipur (ANSAM) and Naga People's Movement for Human Rights (NPM-HR) together submitted the memorandum to the Home Minister.

The organisations highlighted that about 5,457 illegal immigrants from Myanmar are being sheltered in eight Tangkhul villages in Manipur's Kamjong district, adding that ‘the inmates have outnumbered the local residents.’

The memorandum stressed on the lack of law enforcement agencies to effectively control increasing activities of anti-social, adding that foreign culture has overwhelmed the native customary practices due to sheer population imbalances.