A member of the banned terror group Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) surrendered to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today, signalling a positive development in response to his recent plea to rebels to join the mainstream.

Irom Ibotombi Meitei, Lt Colonel of the RPF, has been identified as the cadre.

It's worth noting that the RPF is the sibling organisation of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “In yet another encouraging development, Lt Colonel of underground outfit RPF (PLA), Irom Ibotombi Meitei have surrendered today. The recent homecoming of numerous cadres of underground outfits shows the trust in the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.”

During the Homecoming Ceremony held at the 1st MR Complex in Imphal, 14 members of the United Tribal Liberation Army (James faction), a Manipur-based terror group, surrendered to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Two HK-33 rifles, one AK rifle, one A1 rifle, one A2 rifle, three single barrel rifles, and three small arms, as well as one Chinese hand grenade, 18 gelatin sticks, 18 detonators, and ammo, were set down by the cadres, including its chairman, Tongthang Singsit.

Singh greeted the militants with open arms and asked all other insurgents to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

"Due to an improvement in law and order situation, the state has seen significant progress in numerous fields over the last five years." Manipur would only be able to compete with other states if it grows in a way that is inclusive, regardless of geographical variations," Singh remarked.

Meanwhile, according to Singh's new policy for surrendered militants, these 14 rebels will receive a one-time financial grant that will be held in their bank accounts as a fixed deposit for three years, monthly stipends of Rs 6000, and additional bonuses for surrendered weapons.