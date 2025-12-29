How a Manipur woman built flower business from ground up

A four-year-old flower-based enterprise from Manipur’s Senapati district has drawn national attention after its founder, K Chokhone Krichena, was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent episode of Mann ki Baat.

Krichena, 33, hails from Rikhumai Taphou village in the hill district of Senapati and runs Dianthe Private Limited, a company built around local flowers and community-based sourcing. She was among three entrepreneurs from Manipur acknowledged by the prime minister for their work in different sectors.

Speaking to India Today NE, Krichena said the recognition came as a surprise and carried meaning beyond personal achievement. “It was unexpected, and I am deeply grateful that my story was highlighted. This recognition is not just about me, but about grassroots efforts, small entrepreneurs and local communities working quietly behind the scenes,” she said.

Krichena’s interest in flowers dates back to childhood, growing up in a region known for its natural richness and suitability for horticulture. Academically trained in the sciences, she completed her graduation in botany from Pune University and later earned a master’s degree in biotechnology from Assam down town University. She also undertook a pharmaceutical internship in Bengaluru under a Department of Science and Technology programme and worked as a lecturer for two years.

The idea of turning her interest into a business took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the pandemic hit, I thought of translating my hobby of collecting flowers into a business model. That’s how my journey started,” she recalled.

Founded in 2021 with no initial investment, Dianthe Private Limited has grown steadily despite multiple challenges. The company reported an annual turnover of around Rs 15 lakh in 2024. Its products, which include fresh and dried flowers, are supplied to nearly 21 states, covering the entire northeast as well as markets such as Delhi, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The next focus, Krichena said, is scaling up operations.

Explaining the business model, she said the venture functions as a link between rural producers and urban consumers. “I don’t have my own farmland. I collect flowers from women across Mao areas — more than 300 of them. With my staff, we handle processing and packaging and then connect directly with urban consumers. It’s about building a bridge,” she said.

Beyond commercial goals, the company places emphasis on sustainability. Krichena said the venture uses only local products and avoids imported materials, including for packaging. “Even our packaging materials are locally sourced, biodegradable and suited to the region,” she said, adding that the larger aim is to replace imported items with local alternatives.

Krichena acknowledged that the early years were marked by difficulties, including limited business knowledge, shortage of skilled labour, logistical constraints, connectivity issues and periods of political instability. “Facing and solving these problems gave me opportunities to learn and gain experience,” she said.

Her journey, rooted in local resources and collective effort, has now found a place on a national platform, highlighting the potential of small-scale enterprises emerging from India’s hill regions.