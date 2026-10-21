Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on October 21 criticised the BJP-led government over the fresh outbreak of violence in Manipur, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over their failure to restore peace in the conflict-hit state.

Kharge said the continuing bloodshed in the strategically important border state exposed the government's failure to maintain law and order, protect constitutional rights and ensure national security. He also demanded accountability for the deaths, displacement and prolonged suffering of thousands of people since the ethnic conflict began in May 2023.

“Manipur is bleeding again because of BJP's incompetence! The horrific killing of four innocent civilians in the latest spate of violence is deeply condemnable. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Kharge said in a post on X.

He said more than 300 people had lost their lives since the conflict erupted, while 24,530 people continued to live in relief camps under poor conditions. Women, children and vulnerable families remained among those worst affected by the prolonged crisis, he added.

Targeting the BJP's handling of the situation, Kharge said the imposition of President's Rule, the replacement of the chief minister and the subsequent return of a BJP-led government had failed to bring lasting peace to the state.

He also criticised Modi for not visiting Manipur for nearly 29 months after the violence began, alleging that the Prime Minister had failed to fulfil his assurance of restoring normalcy.

Kharge raised three sets of questions for Modi and Shah, seeking details of the steps taken to end the violence and rehabilitate displaced people.

He first questioned the status of the Peace Committee constituted by Shah in June 2023 and sought details of the concrete measures taken to restore peace, protect residents and address security concerns in the sensitive border state.

The Congress president also asked what action had been taken on the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal. He questioned why thousands of people remained displaced and what steps had been taken to ensure the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of women, children and other families affected by the conflict.

Referring to the Supreme Court's observations on 31 unnatural deaths in relief camps, Kharge sought accountability over the conditions in which displaced people continued to live.

“After more than three years, over 300 deaths, President's Rule and a change of Chief Minister, who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance? How many more innocent lives must be lost before the Prime Minister and Home Minister act?” he said.

Kharge said the people of Manipur deserved justice, dignity, constitutional rights and lasting peace. He added that the security and stability of a strategically important border state could not be compromised for political considerations.

The ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities, which erupted in May 2023, has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced from their homes.

The violence has continued to pose a challenge to the state's security situation, with clashes between Kuki and Naga communities also reported in recent months.