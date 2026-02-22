HSLC Examination 2026 to begin across Manipur from February 23

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) will commence from February 23 and continue till March 23, 2026, across Manipur. Officials said all necessary arrangements and precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the BOSEM office on February 22.

A total of 36,725 students will appear for the examination at 161 centres across the state, including 61 centres in the hill districts and 100 in the valley districts. Of the total candidates, 18,375 are male and 18,350 are female students.

District-wise data indicates that 19,046 candidates are from the hill districts, while 17,679 are from the valley districts. Among them, 392 candidates are Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), including 231 from the valley and 161 from the hills. Bishnupur district has recorded the highest number of IDP candidates.

In terms of school categories, 8,191 candidates are from government schools, 1,498 from aided schools, and 27,036 from private schools.

To ensure fair conduct, 10 nodal officers have been appointed. Authorities have deployed 36 inspection teams in the valley districts and another 36 teams in the hill districts. Additionally, 12 special teams have been constituted to monitor examination centres.

A control room has been set up to oversee coordination and promptly address any issues during the examination period.

As part of security measures, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been promulgated in and around examination centres to maintain law and order. Officials warned that strict action would be taken against any malpractice under the Manipur Prevention of Malpractices in High School Leaving Certificate Examination and Higher Secondary Examinations Act, 2024, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

BOSEM authorities have appealed to students, parents and the general public to cooperate in ensuring a peaceful and fair examination process across the state.