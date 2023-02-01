As a part of the War on Drug 2.0, the campaign initiated by the Government of Manipur, Kangpokpi District Police detected and recovered 54 soap cases of suspected Herion No. 4 Powder weighing 640 grams.

SP of Kangpokpi Police Station, Th Vikramjit Singh has stated that on January 30 at about 10.30 pm, a combined team of Kangpokpi District Police comprising teams of OC/Gamnom Saparmeina Police Station & OC/Kangpokpi Police Station led by Addl. Superintendent of Police (Operations)/KPI under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi conducted random frisking and checking at Thingbongjang village market shed (Corona Bazar) area of NH-2.

During the process, the combined teams stopped one Tata Truck bearing registration no. NL 01-AC-5936 (12 wheels) proceeding towards Kangpokpi coming from Imphal Side.

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On verification of the driver and handyman at the spot, identified themselves as Salam Devan Singh, 38 years S/o (L) Salam Tomba Singh of Keibul Lamjao Forest Mamang, PO/PS-Moirang.

Bishnupur District, Manipur (Driver) and Ningombam Chenish (28) yrs S/o Ibohan of Bashikhong Mamang Leikai, PS-Irilbung, Imphal-East, Manipur, he added.

He said that during the verification at the spot the team confirmed the presence of contraband items suspected to be Heroin No 4 which was kept concealed inside the vehicle. However, due to the non-availability of the concerned Executive Magistrate & the required mechanics, the vehicle was kept guarded for the whole night.

The next day ie January 31 at 10:30 am, in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and witnesses the vehicle was thoroughly searched and could recover 54 soap cases of Heroin No.4 powder which were kept concealed inside one wooden speaker box and inside the front driver cabin. The total weight of the Heroin No. 4 powder is 640 grams. The two accused persons were arrested at 11:25 Am.

The seized articles are- (i) 54 (Fifty-four) numbers of Soap cases containing suspected Heroin. No.4, the total weight of Heroin No.4 is 640 grams, 1(one) Tata Truck bearing registration number NL 01-AC-5936 (12 wheels), Two mobile phones,1(one) Driving License and One JBL-1100-watt speaker (black) used for concealing the seized drugs.

A regular case has been registered vide FIR No. 4(1)2023 G.SPM-PS U/S 21(e)/29/60(3) ND & PS Act. Dated 31/01/2023 for further investigation.

The accused persons were produced before the court and remanded into police custody till February 9, 2023.