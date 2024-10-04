Tucked away in the scenic hills of Manipur, the village of Hungpung (also known as Hundung) is not just a settlement but a cradle of Tangkhul Naga history and culture. Hungpung Hamleikhong, a site of archaeological and historical significance, stands as a testament to the tribe’s rich heritage, tracing its roots back to the Tibeto-Mongoloid lineage.

The Tangkhuls, known ancestrally as the Hao, are believed to have migrated from Taungdut near the Chindwin River in present-day Myanmar before finally settling in Hungpung in the early 14th to 15th centuries.

According to historical accounts, including those by T.C. Hodson, a prominent British anthropologist, Hungpung served as the central point of dispersion for the Tangkhul Nagas. The tribe’s journey began from Makhel, a village in Senapati district, Manipur, before branching out to various parts of the state. During the migration, the tribe, led by their eldest, or chief, established settlements based on the decisions of their leaders. The Tangkhul chiefs wielded immense influence over their territories, determining where each sub-group would settle, and exercising authority over the local administration and customs.

One of the most captivating aspects of Hungpung’s cultural heritage is its unique tradition of pottery-making, a craft practiced by only a few clans of the Tangkhul Nagas. Unlike the conventional wheel-based pottery of other tribes, Tangkhul pottery is entirely handcrafted.

The village’s name, "Hamleikhong," is derived from the rock mortars or "hamleikhong" used in the pottery-making process, particularly in the Hungpung and Longpi areas. The potters of Hungpung were known for their skill in using Marailung black rocks, which were crushed, mixed with clay, and then kneaded to form robust earthen vessels. This traditional method of creating pots without the aid of a wheel is still practiced today, with Longpi village emerging as the sole preserver of this ancient craft.

Rock Mortar used by Hungpung Potters.

The significance of Hungpung Hamleikhong goes beyond its pottery. It encapsulates a rich tapestry of Tangkhul social structure, economic activities, and the community’s innovative spirit. The region’s blacksmiths and craftsmen were adept at producing various tools and household items, showcasing the tribe’s ingenuity in adapting to the local environment and resources.

Another historical narrative intertwined with the village’s heritage is the boundary dispute between the Hungpung and Hunphun communities. The conflict, arising over land demarcation, was settled peacefully through a unique method that still resonates in local folklore. As the story goes, the chiefs of both villages agreed to define the boundary at the place where they would meet during a morning walk. The Hungpung chief, taking his time, met his counterpart just a few hundred yards from his house. Coincidentally, two trees on either side of the hill had their branches interlaced at this meeting point, leading the site to be named "Thingrasa," or "wedlock of trees," symbolizing a harmonious resolution.

Today, the legacy of Hungpung Hamleikhong is preserved in the form of two ancient rock mortars that have survived the test of time. These relics, which hold immense archaeological and cultural value, are located within Hungpung’s Mini Secretariat and the premises of a local resident. The preservation of these artefacts is a matter of urgency, as they offer invaluable insights into the Tangkhul way of life during the early medieval period. They serve as a living testimony to the tribe’s settlement patterns, economic activities, and social organization.

Despite the historical and cultural significance of these artefacts, they remain relatively unknown and unprotected. Scholars and community leaders have called for greater efforts from both the Hungpung Village Authority and governmental bodies like the Archaeological and Archives Department to safeguard these sites. Proper protective structures and enclosures are necessary to ensure these relics are preserved for future generations, as they are vulnerable to damage from environmental exposure and human interference.

The Hungpung Hamleikhong site not only chronicles the Tangkhul’s journey through time but also opens up new possibilities for academic research and tourism development. As more attention is drawn to this unique heritage, it is hoped that the Tangkhul people’s ancestral craftsmanship and the history embedded in Hungpung’s soil will gain the recognition they deserve.