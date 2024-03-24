Dr. Bimol Akoijam, who is vying as the Congress candidate for the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency in the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election, articulated that his decision to enter the realm of electoral politics is deeply rooted in the concerning observation that Manipur's historical unity and coherence have been progressively eroding. He emphasized the imperative of crafting a revitalized vision for Manipur's future.

Addressing media representatives at the Imphal International Airport, Dr. Bimol expounded, "It pains me to witness the current state where Meiteis encounter barriers like Kanglatongbi and Phougakchao Ikhai, seemingly indicating a loss of respect or diminishing prestige. We must reverse this trend and embark on a journey to forge a renewed Manipur."

Reflecting on the governance under the BJP administration over the past ten months, Dr. Bimol expressed concern over the persistent issues plaguing Manipur, marking a departure from historical norms. This situation prompted his decision to align with a formidable opposition party, ultimately choosing the Congress due to its robust organizational framework and ideological resonance.

Elaborating on his foray into politics, Dr. Bimol remarked, "I have always been involved in political discourse, albeit not in electoral politics. Despite voicing concerns as a conscientious voter through various means, the government's deafening silence propelled me to transition into a role where I can actively work towards effecting tangible changes as a representative. The prevailing circumstances compelled me to step into the realm of politics, a path I had not envisioned earlier."

Dr. Bimol passionately appealed to the citizens of Manipur, imploring them not to perceive the upcoming election as a routine democratic event but rather as a pivotal opportunity to rejuvenate Manipur and steer it towards a brighter future. Emphasizing his role as a conduit for the people's aspirations, he stressed the importance of self-respect and integrity in the electoral process, urging against succumbing to monetary inducements for votes.

Dr. Bimol articulated, "I am here to amplify the voices of our people in pursuit of a better Manipur. We must uphold our dignity and refuse to engage in vote-buying practices. Steering away from such unethical paths is crucial, as Manipur's welfare and progress hinge on the choices we make during elections."

Upon arriving in Imphal, Dr. Bimol Akoijam embarked on a spiritual journey, starting with a visit to his home, followed by seeking blessings at the revered Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple. His pilgrimage continued to the historically significant Kangla, where he, accompanied by his wife, sought divine guidance and blessings for his electoral journey.

Subsequently, Dr. Bimol actively engaged in political discourse by participating in a Congress party meeting held at the Congress Bhawan in Manipur. The gathering witnessed the convergence of notable political figures from Manipur, including former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, the prospective candidate for the outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, Alfred Arthur, and several Congress MLAs from Manipur.