‘I was determined to win a medal’: Manipur gymnast Ariha Pangambam reflects on Asian Championship triumph

Manipur gymnast Ariha Pangambam recalled her journey to the podium at the Asian Championships, saying her determination to win a medal had remained her target since her previous appearances at the continental event.

Ariha said she was placed third in the qualification round but moved to the top on the final day. She described the moment she saw her final score as overwhelming and said the achievement was difficult to put into words.

The gymnast said she did not feel excessive pressure going into the competition, as it was not her first Asian Championship appearance. She had previously reached the final at the continental championships, finishing fourth on one occasion and fifth on another.

Those experiences, she said, strengthened her resolve to return to the next Asian Championship and win a medal.

“From that time onwards, I determined that I would return to the next Asian Championship and bring back a medal,” Ariha said, adding that securing a medal remained firmly in her mind throughout her preparation.

Her performance marks a significant achievement in her gymnastics career and reflects the determination she carried from her earlier Asian Championship experiences.